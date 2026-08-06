Industrial vacuums IVR 100/24-2 Sc M ACD
With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, the AC-powered IVR 100/24-2 Sc impressively vacuums combustible dusts and fine swarf. For use in non-explosive areas.
The IVR 100/24-2 Sc M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner is designed for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and combustible dust in non-explosive areas. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, a high-performance AC-powered twin-turbine solution guarantees consistently high suction. This is kept constant by virtue of a washable, durable pocket filter with dust class M and effective manual filter cleaning. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it easy to empty the 100 l rolling container without producing large amounts of dust and without removing the drive head, while a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures safe disposal of the suction waste. The AC-powered vacuum cleaner's many beneficial features are rounded off by a manoeuvrable chassis, quiet operation and a compact, robust and extremely maintenance-friendly design.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|103
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|103,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 1580
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For medium to large quantities of fine and coarse swarf