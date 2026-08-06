Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD

The IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD provides a high filling volume for a comparatively small floor space. Suitable for vacuuming combustible dusts. For installation in non-explosive areas.

The super compact class for use in non-explosive areas! Despite its high filling volume, the IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for use in production halls with restricted space. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensure fine and even combustible dust is reliably collected. A pressure compensation hose and downholder ensure low-dust vacuuming directly into a disposal bag. The container is connected to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated in an upright position for added convenience. The noise generated by the machine is kept at a comfortable level thanks to the integrated muffler. The robust design and wear-free side channel blower ensure a long service life – even in continuous industrial use.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD: ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
  • Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
  • Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
  • Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 138 / 495
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 140 / 14
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Steel
Rated input power (kW) 4,7
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Cable length (m) 7,5
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 3
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 205
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 205,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 855 x 760 x 2380

Equipment

  • Main filter: Pocket filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc H ACD
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