Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40 Sc M ACD
The IVR 100/40 Sc M ACD provides a high filling volume for a comparatively small floor space. Suitable for vacuuming combustible dusts. For installation in non-explosive areas.
The super compact class for use in non-explosive areas! Despite its high filling volume, the IVR 100/40 Sc M ACD has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for use in production halls with restricted space. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensure fine and even combustible dust is reliably collected. A pressure compensation hose and downholder ensure low-dust vacuuming directly into a disposal bag. The container is connected to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated in an upright position for added convenience. The noise generated by the machine is kept at a comfortable level thanks to the integrated muffler. The robust design and wear-free side channel blower ensure a long service life – even in continuous industrial use.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 495
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|140 / 14
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|4,7
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|184
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|184,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 2095
Equipment
- Main filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no