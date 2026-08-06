Extra-low and compact entry-level IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner with filter engineering of dust class M, which ensures the safe vacuuming of small quantities of fine swarf as well as combustible and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The robust design and the small footprint of the vacuum cleaner ensure a long service life in tough day-to-day operations in industrial settings. With two powerful bypass motors, the machine is ideal for maintenance cleaning in workshops or production halls. An internal reinforced pocket filter with large filter area (1.4 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensures reliable pickup of fine dusts. The stainless steel collection tank is connected to the vacuum cleaner by means of a practical and easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. The intelligent sound damping reduces the operating noise without compromising on performance. Thanks to high-quality wheels and small dimensions, the IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD impresses with superb manoeuvrability and maximum versatility.