Industrial vacuums IVR 40/30 Sc M ACD
The IVR 40/30 Sc M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner: Ideal for fine and combustible dusts in non-explosive production areas and on production machines.
The IVR 40/30 Sc M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner for use in non-explosive areas has a non-wearing side channel blower, making it ideal for continuous use in production settings. The reliable pickup of fine and even combustible types of dust is guaranteed by an internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²), effective filter cleaning, and a cyclone-like pre-separation system. The container has an easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. Thanks to the integrated muffler, the operating noise is reduced to a minimum. The robust design promises a long service life – even in tough industrial daily operation.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|88 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|123
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|123,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|855 x 715 x 1530
Videos
Application areas
- For small quantities of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)