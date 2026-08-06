For use in non-explosive areas: the main purpose of the IVR 60/24-2 Sc H ACD industrial vacuum cleaner with a rated input power of 2.4 kW is safe vacuuming of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) and fine swarf. With AC power input and efficient dust class H filter engineering, the manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner is fitted with a washable, durable pocket filter with welded seams and effective manual filter cleaning. This ensures the suction power across two bypass turbines is maintained at a consistently high level. With a container volume of 60 litres, the machine is perfect for smaller quantities. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste, while the set-down trolley eliminates the need to remove the drive head. The sound-damped drive unit ensures quiet operation, while the chassis provides maximum manoeuvrability at the site of use.