Cleaning escalators and moving walkways

Preparation is half the job

Cleaning the treads of escalators and moving walkways should take place at off-peak times, i.e. with little or no public traffic. Before work can begin, the area must be cordoned off with barrier tape, posters or signs to prevent accidents. Work is carried out from the bottom of the escalator, while it runs upwards away from the machine. The same applies to moving walkways – if the running direction is not correct, it must be changed.

In the next step, a profile template is used to check which manufacturer the escalator or moving walkway is made by. Why? Because the water used for cleaning must not be allowed to reach the electronics under the escalator or moving walkway. Escalator cleaners have inlet combs that seal the space between the grooves to keep water out, and these must fit each model exactly. Once it has been established which comb is required, it can be easily retrofitted on the machine.

Another check is required before cleaning to make sure that nothing is trapped in the grooves, such as stones, chewing gum or other debris. This soiling must be loosened manually with a scraper and then removed altogether with a dry vacuum cleaner.