Interior cleaning: cleanliness that makes rooms worth spending time in

No matter whether it's an office, public building or hotel, property users, visitors and guests all feel better knowing that they're in a space that's kept clean inside. This alone helps to boost the image of a premises, not to mention preserving the value of the property and its furnishings. Nevertheless, building service providers often struggle with the cost pressure and a shortage of skilled labour – not to mention fitting cleaning operations in alongside existing processes. Read on for a brief overview of the benefits of using appropriate technology and an input/output-orientated approach – as well as the significance of trends such as daytime cleaning and robotics.

Interior cleaning in buildings

Cleaning that doesn't get in the way

Cleaning operations in buildings must always be planned and implemented to ensure that building users experience as little disruption as possible. Where circumstances allow and specialist staff are available, work can be carried out during off-peak hours – i.e. early in the morning, in the evening or at night. Alternatively, daytime cleaning can still be implemented even at times of increased foot traffic. In this instance, it is important to avoid any disruptive emissions by using battery-powered appliances that are as quiet as possible and odourless detergents. At the same time, care must be taken to reduce hazard sources. The advantage of cleaning floors with a scrubber dryer is that the floors are left dry and ready to walk on immediately afterwards, while cordless machines ensure that there are no tripping hazards from cables.

A person cleaning the floor in the classroom with the battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner from Kärcher

Input/output-orientated approach

In order to increase satisfaction among clients and cleaning staff alike, it is important at the start of the project to clearly define the level of cleanliness expected and the frequency of cleaning required. Are there differing priorities, i.e. areas that need to be checked more frequently, as opposed to others that can tolerate a longer interval? Once the tasks have been clearly defined, digital tools for staff management and quality management can be used to easily and transparently prove that the target cleaning result has been achieved in the specified quality.

A person operating a walk-behind scrubber dryer
The vacuum robot KIRA cleaning the floor

Cleaning robots to ease the workload

Interior cleaning involves a lot of work that has to be done manually, meaning that machines can only offer limited support in this regard. This includes surface cleaning, as well as the cleaning of toilet facilities and washrooms, or canteens and staff kitchens. Alongside this, tasks such as cleaning large sections of floor have to be carried out – which are often monotonous and time-consuming. By deploying autonomous cleaning robots to handle these tasks independently, the pressure on specialist personnel is relieved, allowing them to give their full attention to the more demanding jobs. This helps to ensure a high level of cleanliness and hygiene all round.

Indoor cleaning tasks

Daytime cleaning
Final construction cleaning
Robotics in building cleaning
Kitchen cleaning
Cleaning in shopping centers / retail
Cleaning in bakeries
Cleaning restaurants
Cleaning in car parks
Cleaning in transportation (trains, planes, buses, railway stations)
Cleaning in supermarkets
Cleaning in poultry farming
Cleaning in retirement homes
Cleaning escalators and travelators
Cleaning in schools and daycare centers / educational institutions
Cleaning in warehouses
Cleaning of sales rooms with food products
Cleaning in butcher shops
Cleaning cold storage
Stair cleaning
Office cleaning
Sanitary cleaning /Changing rooms
Cleaning in hotels
Cleaning hotel rooms
Cleaning of reception areas

Other areas of application

Financing solutions
Maintenance of cleaning machines
Sustainability in building cleaning
Green space maintenance/Outdoor cleaning
Floor coverings

Suitable products for your area of application

Scrubber dryers

Scrubber dryers

Dry vacuum cleaners

Dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher Puzzi

Spray extraction machines

Kärcher Sweepers

Sweepers

Kärcher Trolleys

Trolleys

Kärcher Manual cleaning equipment

Manual cleaning equipment

Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment

Outdoor power equipment

Steam cleaners

Steam cleaners

Kärcher Hot-water high-pressure cleaners

High-pressure cleaners

Kärcher Detergents

Detergents

Kärcher Electric brooms

Electric brooms

Back to the overview