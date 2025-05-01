Cleaning restaurants

Daily cleaning in the interior: early bird or night owl

Day-to-day cleaning is carried out either before or after opening hours. However, cleaning the restaurant after closing time is less demanding, because stubborn deposits have not yet had time to get embedded. Whether before or after service, however, any loose or ingrained dirt must first be removed from each table. If a detergent has been used during the day, only water may be used in the evening. This is because the water also removes detergent residues, preventing the surfaces from feeling sticky.

Pretreated microfibre cloths are an ideal choice owing to their abrasive properties, not to mention being quick to use. The chairs and all touchpoints, such as the backrest, armrests and the surfaces to the sides underneath the chair, should be wiped down with a damp cloth. Most materials such as wood, leather and plastic can be cleaned using damp methods. Any marks in textiles can be treated with a stain remover.