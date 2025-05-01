Cleaning in the hospitality sector

The importance of this approach, both in terms of the longevity of the materials used and in terms of sustainability, is illustrated by the example of a carpet: if carpets are not adequately maintained, they are generally in such poor condition after an average of seven years that they need to be replaced. However, if you routinely carry out the appropriate cleaning measures with the right equipment, you can at least double the carpet's service life. The result: lower renovation costs, less downtime for the premises in question – and a lower impact on the environment, as a carpet can take on average 1000 years to fully decompose.