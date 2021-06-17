Cleaning the reception area

Even with this measure, of course, the floors still need regular thorough cleaning. When it comes to hard and resilient floors, such as tiles or linoleum, manual wiping systems are a popular choice for daily maintenance cleaning. Dry vacuum cleaners or wet and dry vacuum cleaners have also proven their worth for maintenance cleaning, as they fulfil a wide range of cleaning tasks, adapting flexibly to different floor coverings. Another factor that should also be considered is that using a manoeuvrable scrubber drier is worthwhile for an area of 100 square metres and above. It not only works more thoroughly than a manual wiping system allows – it also achieves a more hygienic result, as the dirty water is sucked up immediately. Even with more intensive cleaning steps, such as intermediate and deep cleaning, the scrubber drier ensures both time savings and impressive results. Of particular importance in floor cleaning is the fact that the different floor coverings used in reception areas also have different cleaning requirements. Therefore, the nature of the floor coverings should be taken into account in all cleaning processes.