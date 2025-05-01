Robotics in building cleaning services

When the machine works independently

You might think "autonomous" always refers to something that works truly independently – but a look at the automotive industry shows that this is not correct. Autonomous driving is actually more precisely defined by five different levels: assisted, semi-automated, highly automated, fully automated and autonomous driving. Each of these denotes a different level of human involvement, which plays less of a role with every stage.

Although cleaning robots are not quite as complex, they are similarly intended to reduce the need for human intervention as much possible. Machines are now available that can control a docking station themselves. There, they are automatically recharged and filled with the necessary supplies, with no need for any operator intervention.

Scrubber dryer robots can now also clean right up to the edges of a floorspace, eliminating the need for any follow-up work. Machines with the appropriate software and sensor technology, as well as the ability to reverse independently, can even perform manoeuvres to free themselves from dead ends. Reports are also compiled for each deployment, making it clear where cleaning has already been carried out and where it has not.