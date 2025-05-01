Viewing daytime cleaning as an opportunity

Skilled labour shortages and price wars are putting pressure on cleaning service providers

Staff in the cleaning industry are in short supply, and labour turnover is high. It's not easy to attract new employees. One reason for this is the unattractive working hours in this sector. Although evening shifts and night shifts are usually better paid, they can be difficult to reconcile with a regular social life and family commitments. In addition, cleaners effectively work anonymously during their night shifts when no one else is around, and therefore receive little recognition for their work.



In parallel with staff shortages, the cost pressure on building service contractors is also increasing, since the market is highly competitive. Despite this, the expectations of customers and building users remain high: the premises should be cleaned efficiently, thoroughly and in as environmentally friendly a manner as possible. Daytime cleaning is not a fix-all solution, but it can help to position the company successfully for the future and make the work involved more attractive to (new) employees.