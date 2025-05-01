Cleaning hotels efficiently

Hotel rooms as a place to rest: cleanliness to make you feel good

Having a clean hotel room makes customers feel good not only when they enter it, but also throughout their entire stay. Room cleaning usually takes place under extreme time pressure when hotel guests leave their rooms during the day. A systematic approach is therefore very important to fulfil the objectives efficiently. First, the cleaner conducts a "room check" to determine whether they can clean straight away or whether they need to tidy up before they can get into the room with a vacuum cleaner or cleaning trolley. Next, the windows are either opened fully or the air conditioning is turned to max. to ventilate the room, and the rubbish is taken out.



Start with cleaning the bathroom by first tidying up then applying detergent to the toilet, shower and sink. Leave it to take effect but do not allow it to dry. While the detergent is left to work, the beds in the room can be made or re-made and surfaces can be cleaned of dust with a vacuum cleaner, cloth or feather duster. To prevent dust from entering the bathroom during room cleaning, the bathroom door should remain closed. Next, the areas in the bathroom treated with detergent should be cleaned and rinsed. Then, if necessary, fresh towels should be put out and the soap and toilet paper replenished. Then it's time to clean the remaining surfaces in the room and disinfect contact surfaces as necessary. The cleaner then vacuums the floor in the room; in the case of carpets, this is preferably done with an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. Finally, set the air conditioning back to room temperature or close the window and spray a room fragrance if necessary.