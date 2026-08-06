Our battery powered LBB 1060/36 Bp backpack leaf blower is both the most powerful and quietest machine in its class. Comfortable and ergonomic to wear on your back, the spring-loaded blower creates practically no vibration and allows you to work as long as you want without tiring. Thanks to its high air speed and throughput, this powerful machine was made for quickly cleaning large areas, including noise-sensitive locations such as residential areas and near schools, hospitals and similar facilities.