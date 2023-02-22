Textile floor coverings: underside, fixing and backing

If the flooring is for example wooden, a raised floor or made out of cement screed, moisture penetrating to or soaking the covering must be avoided. It can lead to swelling and of shape distortions, disturbance of electrical installations or mould formation. In the case of asphalt screed, organic solvents can cause bitumen components to dissolve, move to the surface and form brown stains.

Whether the fixing is adhesive tape or full/partial bonding with dispersion adhesive, conductive adhesive or resumption adhesive, moisture penetration or the covering getting soaked should also be avoided. It can lead to re-emulsification and loss of adhesive strength. Rubber adhesive contains solvents and is water-resistant, but is rarely used anymore.

The backing material is sometimes not so sensitive to water, but do pay attention to how it interacts with other components. PU foam backing, for example, can store moisture like a sponge. In combination with moisture-sensitive adhesives or substrates, this can lead to damage. Jute shrinks due to soaking and drying and can release yellowish dye into the pile. Heavy coatings are usually only used for carpet tiles and are impermeable to water.The floor edge area is critical in this case. This is where moisture penetration and damage to the substrate can occur.