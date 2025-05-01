Cleaning floor coverings: ticks boxes for hygiene, appearance and value preservation
Whether carpeting in a hotel corridor, cement screed in a production hall or wooden flooring in a school building, there are countless floor coverings that are suitable for different loads and ensure safety through properties such as anti-slip design or studs. Cleaning floor coverings is important in some areas to ensure hygiene, while in other areas the focus is on appearance. In any case, well-maintained floor coverings have a longer service life and therefore need to be replaced less frequently. Through regular maintenance cleaning, even the need for labour-intensive deep cleans can be delayed.
Cleaning floor coverings: professional and efficient results
Even for maintenance cleaning, the different type of floor covering determines how to work with it. A striking example: though stains on carpets are best removed with a stain remover as soon as they occur, hard floors require a mop or scrubber dryer, depending on the level of dirt. Loose dirt can always be removed with an electric broom, dry vacuum cleaner or vacuum sweeper, depending on the surface to be cleaned.
If floor coverings are always kept clean with maintenance cleaning, well-trodden tracks (caused by friction of sand particles under shoe soles) develop much more slowly. Maintenance cleaning also keeps carpets looking (and smelling) their best for longer. In hygiene-relevant areas such as commercial kitchens, daily floor cleaning is essential to remove food spills and grease residues. Effective solutions here include surface cleaners with a rotating nozzle bar and slightly offset power nozzles or orbital machines or scrubber dryers with rollers.
If intermediate or deep cleaning procedures are required at some point, it is important to use the right technique for the floor covering in question. In the case of wooden floors, for example, waxed floors require different measures to oiled floors, and while many artificial stone floors tolerate acidic detergents, not all do. When you get to grips with the floor covering, the floor structure and the possible cleaning techniques, a deep clean will transform a floor's appearance and contribute to its value preservation.