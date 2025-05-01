Cleaning and maintaining wooden floors

The key question: how has the floor been treated?

It should be noted that all variants of wooden flooring contract in dry conditions and expand in damp conditions. It is therefore important to ensure the room conditions specified in the cleaning and care instructions are maintained, and to follow the correct procedure when cleaning and caring for the floor. Various treatments are also possible to make wooden floors more resistant to mechanical stress and/or moisture.

Intact sealed floors are less moisture-sensitive, but have to be resealed regularly to preserve them – usually a job for a floor fitter. Unsealed wooden floors come in untreated, oiled or waxed variants. Depending on the design, floors need to be re-oiled or re-waxed at certain intervals to maintain their protective properties. The cleaning and care instructions for the floor specify what type of protection has been applied and will therefore need reapplying. This way, damage caused by improper treatment can be prevented.