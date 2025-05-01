Sustainable cleaning

Resource use and emissions: reduce, reduce, reduce

Whether methane or CO2 – the reduction of climate-damaging greenhouse gases is at the forefront of many solutions aimed at ensuring sustainability. Companies that rely on renewable energy for their production processes and on space-saving, recyclable packaging (or even the complete absence of packaging) in their logistics operations are making a significant contribution to climate protection. The local-for-local concept, which is based on regional procurement, production and transport structures, avoids long transport routes and the emissions associated with these.

The proportion of emissions over the life cycle of a product in its various phases depends on the type of product in question. For example, a cleaning machine that uses electricity, water and chemicals will generate the majority of its emissions during the usage phase, with materials used being the second most significant contributor. By contrast, in the case of detergents and cleaning tools, the focus with regard to emissions is primarily on materials and then on transport.

Users can compare the consumption values of machines, focusing on low consumption of resources such as electricity, water and cleaning chemicals. The more energy-efficient and resource-saving a product is, the better it is for the user's carbon footprint. The electricity mix used has a further influence on the carbon footprint of the product. If 100-percent green electricity is used in the operation of the product, the carbon footprint in the usage phase is reduced to almost zero, depending on whether or not other influencing factors such as water or chemicals come into play.