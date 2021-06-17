Professional cement screed cleaning

Special properties of cement screed

Cement screed is the most commonly used type of screed and consists of sand or gravel plus cement and water. The only type of screed produced in the industrial sector is "hard-aggregate floor screed", which can withstand extremely high traffic due to its thickness and strength class.

What makes cement screed unique is that when it is exposed to acids, it is given a structure similar to that of exposed aggregate concrete, i.e. the concrete becomes rougher and harder to clean. In the case of high gloss floor coverings, cleaning with strong alkalis (pH value of higher than 10) can also result in a matt surface finish.

In addition, in the absence of surface treatment measures, – such as impregnation, sealing or coating – cement screed tends to lead to dust formation. In addition, dirt and moisture can penetrate more quickly. If the cement screed is not treated, care should be taken during cleaning to ensure that the moisture applied is sucked back up again. In this instance, cleaning should only be carried out using the one-step method.