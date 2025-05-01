Cleaning retirement homes

"P" for "preventative": prevent dirt and reduce costs

Preventative cleaning measures are necessary to stop dirt and dust from building up in the first place. This includes regularly clearing the outside area and car parks of litter, dust and dirt. In the entrance area, so-called "clean-off zones" with doormats help to minimise the amount of dirt entering the building. This reduces the cleaning workload inside, saving time and money.

"D" for "daily": daily cleaning for safety

Whether residents' rooms, visitor rooms or dining rooms – retirement homes are heavily frequented day in day out, and unexpected spillages and dirt build-up are unavoidable. It is important that stains are removed quickly using the right methods, because fresh stains are much easier to remove than dried-on ones. Regular cleaning also helps to prevent the spread of dirt and germs, which is crucial for the health and safety of residents.

"I" for "interim": intermediate cleaning is good for the environment and the budget

If daily maintenance cleaning is no longer sufficient, appropriate methods for intermediate cleaning of surfaces and floors must be implemented. Intensive but economical methods extend the intervals until the next time-consuming deep clean. This reduces the workload, time and costs and protects the environment.

"R" for "restorative": deep cleaning to preserve value

Even with the best care and regular intermediate cleaning, there eventually comes a time when a deep clean is necessary. Restorative processes get floors and surfaces looking good as new and at the same time extend the service life of the materials. This reduces repair and replacement costs in the long term. With the right cleaning systems, this can be done efficiently and with minimum resources.