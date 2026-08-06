Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp
Our battery powered BCU 260/36 Bp strimmer effortlessly tackles challenging mowing tasks such as the removal of stubborn, uncontrolled plant growth or thick undergrowth. It is also convenient to handle.
Our no-emission battery powered BCU 260/36 Bp strimmer perfectly combines high functionality and superior ergonomics for the user. The machine is quickly ready for use and can effortlessly tackle the toughest mowing tasks, including stubborn uncontrolled plant growth, tough grass or thick undergrowth. With its individually adjustable, ergonomic two-hand grip, it sits in your hand with perfect balance and is extremely easy to operate so you can work without getting tired. Its low operating noise means it can be used in noise-sensitive areas and works as a lawn trimmer with the appropriate accessories.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic second handleEffortless work over long periods. Optimum, balanced weight distribution so you can work without getting tired.
Double-shoulder carrying strapComfortable to use, particularly for long periods. The load distribution over a larger area reduces the strain.
Variable speedCan be adapted to the particular usage. Extended runtime.
Brush knife
- High-performance, durable knife made from hardened steel.
Robust trimmer head
- Can be used as a lawn trimmer with separate accessories (trimmer head and guard).
Brushless motor
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Ready for immediate use thanks to lithium-ion technology
- Starts at the push of a button.
- Self-sufficient, safe and cable-free.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Number of blades
|3
|Speed (rpm)
|Level 1: 4600 / Level 2: 5600
|Strimmer cutter
|Knives
|Cutting circle diameter (cm)
|26
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 55 (6,0 Ah) / max. 70 (7,5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1803 x 644 x 364
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Ergonomic second handle
- Double-shoulder carrying strap
- Hex key
- Brush knife
Videos
Application areas
- Capable of mowing long, tough grass, uncontrolled plant growth, stubborn undergrowth and vines
- For removing grass and uncontrolled plant growth in hard-to-reach places
- For mowing grass and uncontrolled plant growth on steep slopes