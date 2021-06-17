Cleaning car parks, paths and outside areas

Highly effective and versatile: Scrubbing with disc brush technology

Wet cleaning with brush technology is becoming more and more popular in outside areas as the requirements for this type of cleaning grow. In some cases, it is even a question of protecting high-quality road surfaces from deteriorating and maintaining them as sustainably as possible.

While either disc or roller brushes are used for interior cleaning, disc brushes are usually used for exterior cleaning. They boast reduced wear and tear, a high area performance and also operate at a low rotational speed with low contact pressure. In addition, you can also use cleaning agents and to remove the dirty water in order to achieve the best possible cleaning result.

Thanks to their manoeuvrability, transport speed, ground clearance and the all-wheel drive available on some machines, municipal machines offer considerable advantages in inner-city areas with respect to their flexibility, quick availability and wide range of applications compared to larger machines designed for industrial use.



Anyone who has their wits about them when purchasing machinery will look for a provider whose machines are versatile and can be used all-year round. The models should be able to sweep and wet-clean, as well as quickly switch between different implements. This allows you to schedule using scrubbing and sweeping units alternately in order to achieve the desired result, depending on the requirements for cleanliness.

If, in special cases, it is necessary to use cleaning agents, it's worth contacting the application engineer or technical advisor at the manufacturer to establish the right combination of brushes and cleaning agents to be used according to the condition of the floor and the level of dirt.