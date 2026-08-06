Boasts the same high performance as a petrol motor but is quieter, has zero emissions and boasts significantly lower running and maintenance costs: our LM 530/36 Bp Pack battery lawn mower has a wide range of equipment, extensive functionality and a robust design. Ball bearing mounted wheels and variable driving speeds ensure the machine is highly manoeuvrable and easy and comfortable to handle. The intelligent automatic speed control adapts to the grass conditions and thus helps to protect the battery and increase its range, while the central cutting height adjustment ensures even mowing results. The clippings can either be collected, mulched or expelled.