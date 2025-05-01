Cleaning shopping centres

Systematic cleaning in the shopping centre

A good concept such as PDIR (Preventative, Daily, Interim, Restorative) is fundamental to achieving high-quality cleaning results, reducing workload and lengthening the service life of surfaces or floors. A systematic approach is all the more important when it comes to complex environments such as shopping centres.

"P" for "preventative": prevention is better than a cure

To prevent dirt and dust from entering the building in the first place, preventive cleaning measures are crucial. This includes regularly clearing the outside area and parking facilities of litter, dust and dirt. In the entrance area, what are known as "clean-off zones" with suitable doormats further reduce the amount of dirt entering the shopping centre. This reduces the cleaning workload inside, saving time and money.

"D" for "daily": clean daily, reduce workload

A shopping centre sees a high rate of footfall every day. Contaminants should be removed as soon as possible using the appropriate methods, as this is usually quicker in the long run – lifting a stain straight away is easier than removing dried-on stains. Daily cleaning also helps to prevent the spread of dirt and germs, which is a big plus in terms of safety and hygiene.

"I" for "interim": intermediate cleaning for value preservation

If daily cleaning is no longer sufficient, more intensive (yet economical) methods should be implemented as necessary to keep surfaces and floors clean. A regular intermediate clean extends the intervals between labour-intensive deep cleans, which reduces the time taken, lowers the costs and protects the environment.

"R" for "restorative": deep cleaning for value preservation

Even with the best care and regular intermediate cleaning, there eventually comes a time when a deep clean is needed. Restorative cleaning procedures make floors and surfaces look like new again. They extend the service life of the materials, thus ensuring value preservation and reducing repair and replacement costs in the long term. Suitable cleaning systems help to maximise efficiency and save resources.