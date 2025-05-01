Cleaning supermarkets

Disinfection at critical points: germs don't stand a chance

In supermarkets, there are countless surfaces subject to lots of touching: the keypad or touchscreen of the self-service scales in the fruit and vegetable section, for example, the glass displays of the fresh food counters, or the card reader at the checkout. These surfaces should be regularly disinfected to prevent the transfer of germs. However, any protein-based dirt, grease or food residues must be removed by hand before using disinfectants. Why? If there is still protein contamination on the surface, the disinfectant concentrates on this and not on inactivating viruses. On account of this so-called protein error, the efficacy of the disinfectant is no longer guaranteed. Once the surface has been cleaned, disinfectant is distributed evenly so that the surface is completely wetted.

Hygiene takes top priority: the fresh food counter

Wherever food is involved, hygiene and cleanliness are the be-all and end-all. This is the only way to comply with the strict requirements of local or international guidelines, such as HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points), without issue. There is an obligation to document cleaning in accordance with the specified cleaning and disinfection plan. However, it is difficult to make a general recommendation for cleaning all surfaces, as the critical points can vary.

In any case, it is important to ensure that the disinfectant is rinsed off with clean drinking water after the contact time. The floor area behind the counter is cramped and usually laid with textured tiles. A compact roller machine is well suited for this. The two-step method is ideal for deep cleaning: firstly, a grease-dissolving detergent is applied to the floor together with water, then in the second step, the floor is scrubbed after the specified contact time and then the dirty water is vacuumed up.