Cleaning in the transport sector

Japanese cleaning: matching the rhythm of rail traffic

To enable the daily cleaning of visible dirt while trains are in service, a special method known as Japanese cleaning is sometimes used several times a day. For this process, one employee waits at each door of the arriving train, gets in when it stops, cleans the section up to the next door and then leaves the train again. This allows coarse dirt to be collected and carpets to be cleaned with battery-powered brooms or upright brush-type vacuum cleaners.

Surface cleaning: end of the line for germs

The pretreatment or spraying method is recommended for surface cleaning, and for two good reasons: firstly, it prevents the spread of germs, since the cloths are not soaked in the same cleaning solution over and over again. Secondly, there is no need for a bucket to be transported in the narrow compartments. For this process, cleaning staff use twice-folded cloths that have been presoaked with the right amount of detergent. Alternatively, a foam dispenser can be used to apply the cleaning solution directly to the prepared cleaning cloth. After the first surface has been cleaned with the first side of the cloth, the cloth is unfolded for each subsequent surface until all sides have been used. The cloth is then discarded and a new one is used.