The work tables for cutting and processing meat are usually made of stainless steel, while the cutting boards are usually made of plastic. Cutting directly on the stainless-steel surface would quickly blunt the knives. The boards unfortunately bring with them extensive hygiene considerations. When viewed under a microscope, boards that have been used only a few times already have several crater-like dents. This is where germs nest. To reach and remove these germs from even the deepest craters, cleaning with a foam system is recommended. This is because foam has particularly good cleaning properties, a long contact time, and penetrates deep into the structure of the boards. Another advantage is that the user can easily see which areas have already been treated.

The cleaning process itself starts with placing the cutting boards vertically on the worktables - leaning slightly at an angle against a wall or similar behind them. Rinse both the boards and the table surfaces with warm water (set at a low pressure!). Then the foam can be applied - for example with a high-pressure washer and foam lance. An alkaline cleaning agent is recommended for this process so that both fats and proteins are dissolved effectively. Every now and then, it makes sense to switch to an acidic cleaning agent to counteract possible limescale deposits caused by the high volume of water. In addition, a regular change in cleaning agent has a positive effect on the life of the materials cleaned. The cleaning agents used in a butcher’s must be suitable for use in the food sector. After the appropriate exposure time, the foam should be rinsed off thoroughly and the surfaces should then be dried well. Importantly, the water used for the cleaning process must come from a potable water source.