Advantages of hot water high-pressure cleaners

The most significant advantage of hot water high-pressure cleaners is their increased cost-effectiveness. This is especially true for regular commercial use: The longer and more often the machine is used, the more significant the cost advantage becomes. Although the purchase price for a heated high-pressure cleaner is well over twice that of a cold water machine with comparable pressure and capacity, the machine quickly pays for itself through lower labour and operating costs.

The reason for the higher purchase price is its more complex technology, in particular the burner. Higher energy consumption as a result of the heating system must also be taken into account in the maintenance costs. However, these two expenditures are quickly offset by the high potential savings offered by hot water machines. This begins with maintenance costs, where the cost of heating energy is quickly offset by the large volumes of water and cleaning agent saved. A key factor in profitability calculations is that cleaning times can be up to 35 per cent shorter using hot water. This is reflected in the labour costs, which over the entire life time of a commercially used high-pressure cleaner are many times higher than the purchase and operating costs.