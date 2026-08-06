Standard Hand Pad Holder 25 cm
Kärcher pad holder with grip for scouring pads. Perfect for intensive, mechanical cleaning of floors and surfaces.
The compact pad holder for scouring pads from Kärcher for convenient cleaning of areas inaccessible to cleaning machines. Made of high-quality plastic, the long-lasting holder is highly durable against standard cleaning chemicals and is particularly gentle on surfaces. Thanks to its ergonomic handle, it is easy to hold, enabling effortless cleaning with any type of cleaning pad.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 / 100 / 65
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning