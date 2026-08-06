Standard Pad Holder with Joint 20 cm
Kärcher pad holder with grip with moveable joint. For use with scouring pads for intensive, mechanical cleaning of floors and surfaces.
Perfect for cleaning of floors and surfaces inaccessible to cleaning machines: The pad holder with moveable joint for maximum flexibility and agility for intensive cleaning tasks. Made of high-quality plastic, the long-lasting holder is highly durable against standard cleaning chemicals and is particularly gentle on surfaces. It is suitable for use with all standard scouring pads and can be combined with various Kärcher handles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 / 100 / 200
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning