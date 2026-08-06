Door Stop with Handle 80 cm
Universal door stop with traceless rubber profile and handle with 23 mm diameter. Patented system for simple, quick and ergonomic installation and removal.
Perfect for preventing undesired closing of doors when cleaning: Universal door stop with traceless rubber profile and aluminium handle with 23 mm diameter. The patented system allows back-friendly, quick and simple placing and removal of door stop without bending.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|80 x 160
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|80 x 160 x 900
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning