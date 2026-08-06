Developed to increase safety and avoid accidents during cleaning tasks for third parties: the universal double-sided warning sign from Kärcher that can be used regardless of language barriers. Easy-to-understand pictograms on both sides to advise of the risk of slipping where cleaning tasks are taking place. The warning sign is yellow for very high visibility, folds flat for space-saving storage, and is equally easy to set up. An integrated hook and retaining clip ensure it can be attached to the cleaning trolley quickly and easily for safe transportation. The smooth surface is particularly easy to maintain and can be wiped clean as needed.