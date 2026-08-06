FM Expert 100/ M
Large cleaning trolley FM Expert 100/ M combines manual and mechanical cleaning systems. Space for a dry or wet cleaning machine. 12 l bucket for manual cleaning.
The FM Expert 100/ M boasts an open design and generous proportions. It can be used for wet and dry cleaning whether manually using the preconditioning method or mechanically with the help of appropriate machines. The trolley has enough space to comfortably and easily integrate either the BR 30/1 Bp or T 9/1 Bp. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be securely stored in four handy 6-litre buckets and separated according to area. A 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements is suitable for carrying additional equipment. Thanks to the FlexiLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and useful utensils can be integrated efficiently. They can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. The hook can be used to hang a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv.
Features and benefits
Disposal module with 30° adjustable height angle for easy emptying
Flexible machine integration (BR 30/1 Bp, T 9/1 Bp) reduces cleaning time by 15%
16-l pull-out drawer is height-adjustable and accessible from both sides
Toolflex connections on the outer sides for attaching cleaning utensils
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Colour
|anthracite
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25
|Package weight (kg)
|52,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1780 x 563 x 1020
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 780