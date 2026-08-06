The FM Expert 100/ M boasts an open design and generous proportions. It can be used for wet and dry cleaning whether manually using the preconditioning method or mechanically with the help of appropriate machines. The trolley has enough space to comfortably and easily integrate either the BR 30/1 Bp or T 9/1 Bp. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be securely stored in four handy 6-litre buckets and separated according to area. A 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements is suitable for carrying additional equipment. Thanks to the FlexiLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and useful utensils can be integrated efficiently. They can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. The hook can be used to hang a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv.