The FM Expert 100/ W is a large and open cleaning trolley for efficient operation in extensive cleaning tasks. It has an adjustable double bucket system with a universal press. If you remove the buckets and the mop press, you can integrate a machine instead. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and is suitable for bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be stored in four 6-litre buckets that can be separated for different areas. A 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements also provides ample storage space for carrying additional equipment. The Toolflex connections supplied enable compact integration of mop systems, grippers and other equipment. A hook is provided for attaching a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Toolflex and hooks can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required.