As a compact and open cleaning trolley, the FM Expert 50/ P is particularly well suited for use with the preconditioning method. The disposal module can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be conveniently stored in the four 6-litre buckets and separated by area. Additional equipment can be stored in a 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements. This reduces additional journeys back and forth in the cleaning process. Thanks to the FlexiLink connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other useful utensils can also be carried. FlexoLink XL is suitable for attaching a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Both the Toolflex connections and the hook can be attached to the outside of the FlexoMate as required. The hanging bucket and trays can be removed easily to save space when storing the trolley.