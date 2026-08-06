Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm

Replaceable pad sole (60 cm) for the 60 cm hook-and-loop duster from Kärcher. With textured foam for an improved cleaning result.

The 60 cm wide pad sole is the ideal addition to the Kärcher strap tape (60 cm) and dust-binding cloths for dry cleaning. The pad's textured foam adapts very effectively to the surface being cleaned and therefore improves the quality of the cleaning result. If necessary, the pad sole can be easily changed at any time.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 60
Material PET / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 100 x 30
Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories