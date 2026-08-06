Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm
Replaceable pad sole (60 cm) for the 60 cm hook-and-loop duster from Kärcher. With textured foam for an improved cleaning result.
The 60 cm wide pad sole is the ideal addition to the Kärcher strap tape (60 cm) and dust-binding cloths for dry cleaning. The pad's textured foam adapts very effectively to the surface being cleaned and therefore improves the quality of the cleaning result. If necessary, the pad sole can be easily changed at any time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Textile usage
|Textiles Single-use
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Material
|PET / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 100
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 100 x 30
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning