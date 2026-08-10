Premium Mop Holder Lamello MultiLink 60 cm

Lamello MultiLink frame with rubber blades and clips to hold gauzes, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning. Sterilizable up to 120°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 60
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,7
Package weight (kg) 0,9
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 540 x 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 540 x 105 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories