Classic Dust Mop Holder 100 cm
Metal frame with plastic plate, joint and connection.
Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|100
|Material
|Steel, zinc-coated / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,7
|Package weight (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|1000 x 90
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1000 x 90 x 235
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning