Classic Dust Mop Holder 100 cm

Metal frame with plastic plate, joint and connection.

Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 100
Material Steel, zinc-coated / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,7
Package weight (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 1000 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1000 x 90 x 235
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories