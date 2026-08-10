Classic Dust Mop Holder MultiLink 80 cm

MultiLink metal frame with plastic plate, joint and articulation, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 80
Material Steel, zinc-coated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,5
Package weight (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 780 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 780 x 90 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories