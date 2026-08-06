Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm

Flexible duster inclining up to 270°, with universal clip and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.

System with flexible duster. Ideal to clean rounded, irregular or narrow surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 60
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 60 x 20

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Accessories