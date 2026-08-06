Thanks to the highly flexible materials, which can be bent up to 270° before returning to their original shape every time, the Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm from Kärcher ensures effortless dusting, even in hard-to-access places. The set contains the flexible holder and a high-quality microfibre cleaning cloth, held in place by a hook. Lamps, bookshelves, radiators and cabinets can be dusted quickly and thoroughly – whilst covering a larger area than is possible with cleaning wipes in the same amount of time. If required, the holder can also be used with a corresponding telescopic handle, which extends both the reach and the potential applications of the holder.