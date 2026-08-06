Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm

Flexible, easier to bend feather duster in a set with a 60 cm microfibre cleaning cloth from Kärcher. The duster facilitates the removal of dust from hard-to-reach places.

Thanks to the highly flexible materials, which can be bent up to 270° before returning to their original shape every time, the Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm from Kärcher ensures effortless dusting, even in hard-to-access places. The set contains the flexible holder and a high-quality microfibre cleaning cloth, held in place by a hook. Lamps, bookshelves, radiators and cabinets can be dusted quickly and thoroughly – whilst covering a larger area than is possible with cleaning wipes in the same amount of time. If required, the holder can also be used with a corresponding telescopic handle, which extends both the reach and the potential applications of the holder.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Material PP / Aluminium / PET
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,4
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 60 x 55
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 60 x 55 x 15

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Accessories