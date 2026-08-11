Flat Duster Flip MultiLink 30 cm
Duster with revolving plate inclining up to 270° with universal clips and MultiLink system handgrip with removable cap.
System with duster or pad for manual cloths. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|540 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|540 x 110
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface - dry cleaning