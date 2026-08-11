Flat Duster Flip MultiLink 30 cm

Duster with revolving plate inclining up to 270° with universal clips and MultiLink system handgrip with removable cap.

System with duster or pad for manual cloths. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 540 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 540 x 110

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Accessories