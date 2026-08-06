Classic Mop Holder Combo 40 cm

Combo frame in polyamide.

Flat mopping system with pockets and flaps, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Pockets / Flaps
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,4
Package weight (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 110 x 150
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories