Kentucky Mop Clamp 17.5 cm
Kentucky mop holder made from durable, rust-free and recyclable polypropylene for use with the Kentucky mop from Kärcher.
Compatible with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm: the Kentucky mop holder for use with the Kärcher Kentucky mop. The holder is made entirely from polypropylene, which is highly durable, recyclable and, of course, does not rust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Textile attachment
|Mop clamp
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|175 x 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|175 x 140 x 30
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning