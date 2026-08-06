Kentucky Mop Clamp 17.5 cm

Kentucky mop holder made from durable, rust-free and recyclable polypropylene for use with the Kentucky mop from Kärcher.

Compatible with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm: the Kentucky mop holder for use with the Kärcher Kentucky mop. The holder is made entirely from polypropylene, which is highly durable, recyclable and, of course, does not rust.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Textile attachment Mop clamp
Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 175 x 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 175 x 140 x 30
Kentucky Mop Clamp 17.5 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories