Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 50 cm
Mop holder (50 cm) with back-friendly clip fixing, 360° rotation and pocket attachment for quick changing.
The Kärcher mop holder (50 cm) with clip is equipped with a back-friendly clip fixing, a joint with 360° rotation and a user-friendly pocket attachment. The holder is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass
|Working width (cm)
|50
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,9
|Package weight (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|500 x 130
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|500 x 130 x 72
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning