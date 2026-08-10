Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip ErgoFrame 40 cm
Pocket SafetyClip ErgoFrame in polyamide with automatic hook system and joint.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,5
|Package weight (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 110 x 150
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning