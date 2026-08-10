Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip ErgoFrame 40 cm

Pocket SafetyClip ErgoFrame in polyamide with automatic hook system and joint.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors
Textile attachment Pockets
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,5
Package weight (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 110 x 150

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories