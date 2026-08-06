Standard Mop Holder Pocket 40 cm
Polyamide Pocket frame with Block System joint.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for professional and high performance cleaning of horizontal and vertical surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,4
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 110 x 160
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning