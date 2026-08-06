Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm consisting of the mop holder and adjustable telescopic handle. The mop set has a pocket attachment for quick changing of the mop head.

The Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm from Kärcher has a locking option on the universal joint and a 184-centimetre extendible telescopic handle, making it the perfect choice for vertical cleaning tasks too. Thanks to the pocket attachment, the mop set allows the mop head to be changed quickly and easily. With a clip to secure it, this system is also back-friendly with no need to constantly keep bending over.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Textile attachment Pockets
Working width (cm) 40
Handle type Telescopic
Handle length (mm) 1840
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Material Aluminium / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,9
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 140
Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories