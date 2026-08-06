The Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm from Kärcher has a locking option on the universal joint and a 184-centimetre extendible telescopic handle, making it the perfect choice for vertical cleaning tasks too. Thanks to the pocket attachment, the mop set allows the mop head to be changed quickly and easily. With a clip to secure it, this system is also back-friendly with no need to constantly keep bending over.