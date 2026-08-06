Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

Back-friendly mop system from Kärcher including a mop holder and a 140 cm long aluminium handle.

The mop set consists of a mop holder and a robust, lightweight aluminium handle measuring 140 centimetres long with a mop clip to secure the mop and prevent the need for any annoying and exhausting bending actions. The mop heads can also be switched quickly and easily when needed thanks to the clever pocket attachment.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Textile attachment Pockets
Working width (cm) 40
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1400
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Material Aluminium / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,8
Package weight (kg) 1,5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 150 x 1400
Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories